The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 28 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 59 walks while hitting .233.

In 62.5% of his 144 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 144 games he has played this season, he's homered in 14 of them (9.7%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has driven in a run in 36 games this year (25.0%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 52 of 144 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 68 .248 AVG .216 .337 OBP .285 .404 SLG .380 23 XBH 25 9 HR 6 33 RBI 22 74/37 K/BB 92/22 3 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings