The Kansas City Royals and Nelson Velazquez hit the field at Comerica Park against Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

The Royals are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Tigers (-165). The matchup's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Royals vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -165 +135 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 9-1.

When it comes to the total, the Royals and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Royals have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 46, or 34.3%, of the 134 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has won 26 of its 86 games, or 30.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Kansas City have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 75 of 155 chances this season.

The Royals have posted a record of 11-10-0 against the spread this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-47 23-55 23-39 31-62 41-75 13-26

