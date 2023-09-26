The Detroit Tigers versus Kansas City Royals game on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Jake Rogers and Bobby Witt Jr..

Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 156 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Kansas City is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 651 (4.2 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Royals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.12) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.404 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Greinke (1-15) will take the mound for the Royals, his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He has two quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Greinke has started 25 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 17 times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Steven Cruz Logan Allen 9/20/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Home Zack Greinke Lucas Giolito 9/22/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Cole Ragans Framber Valdez 9/23/2023 Astros W 3-2 Away Jordan Lyles J.P. France 9/24/2023 Astros W 6-5 Away Steven Cruz Hunter Brown 9/26/2023 Tigers - Away Zack Greinke Reese Olson 9/27/2023 Tigers - Away Zack Greinke Tarik Skubal 9/28/2023 Tigers - Away Cole Ragans Sawyer Gipson-Long 9/29/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Lyles Carlos Rodón 9/30/2023 Yankees - Home - Clarke Schmidt 10/1/2023 Yankees - Home - Michael King

