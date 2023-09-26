When the Detroit Tigers (73-83) and Kansas City Royals (54-102) face off at Comerica Park on Tuesday, September 26, Reese Olson will get the ball for the Tigers, while the Royals will send Zack Greinke to the hill. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+135). The total is 7.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Olson - DET (5-7, 4.13 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-15, 5.10 ERA)

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have been favorites in 37 games this season and won 22 (59.5%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Tigers have a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Tigers were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 46, or 34.3%, of the 134 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 26 times in 86 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 9-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

