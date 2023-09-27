The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr., who went 2-for-3 with a triple last time in action, take on Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.494) and total hits (172) this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 103 games this year (of 153 played), and had multiple hits in 50 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 28 games this season (18.3%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 38.6% of his games this season (59 of 153), with two or more RBI 19 times (12.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 49.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 78 .293 AVG .260 .325 OBP .313 .540 SLG .447 36 XBH 31 18 HR 11 58 RBI 35 51/16 K/BB 68/22 18 SB 30

Tigers Pitching Rankings