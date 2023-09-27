MJ Melendez vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (batting .212 in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, seven walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .231 with 28 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 59 walks.
- In 62.1% of his games this year (90 of 145), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (17.2%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 145 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (9.7%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has driven in a run in 36 games this year (24.8%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.9% of his games this season (52 of 145), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|69
|.248
|AVG
|.213
|.337
|OBP
|.281
|.404
|SLG
|.374
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|6
|33
|RBI
|22
|74/37
|K/BB
|95/22
|3
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Skubal (7-3) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .201 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.