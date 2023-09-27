The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (batting .212 in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, seven walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .231 with 28 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 59 walks.

In 62.1% of his games this year (90 of 145), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (17.2%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 145 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (9.7%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has driven in a run in 36 games this year (24.8%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.9% of his games this season (52 of 145), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 69 .248 AVG .213 .337 OBP .281 .404 SLG .374 23 XBH 25 9 HR 6 33 RBI 22 74/37 K/BB 95/22 3 SB 3

