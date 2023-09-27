How to Watch the Royals vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 27
The Detroit Tigers and Parker Meadows will square off against the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.
Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 156 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Kansas City ranks 22nd in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
- Kansas City has scored 654 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .302.
- The Royals rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.12 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.403 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jonathan Bowlan gets the nod for the Royals and will make his first start of the season.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 26-year-old right-hander.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/20/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Lucas Giolito
|9/22/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Framber Valdez
|9/23/2023
|Astros
|W 3-2
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|J.P. France
|9/24/2023
|Astros
|W 6-5
|Away
|Steven Cruz
|Hunter Brown
|9/26/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-3
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Reese Olson
|9/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jonathan Bowlan
|Tarik Skubal
|9/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|9/29/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Carlos Rodón
|9/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Clarke Schmidt
|10/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Michael King
