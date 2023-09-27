The Detroit Tigers (74-83) and the Kansas City Royals (54-103) will go head to head on Wednesday, September 27 at Comerica Park, with Tarik Skubal getting the ball for the Tigers and Jonathan Bowlan toeing the rubber for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Tigers as -200 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +165 moneyline odds to win. The game's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (7-3, 2.95 ERA) vs Bowlan - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -200 +165 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the desire to wager on the Royals' game against the Tigers but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Royals (+165) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to defeat the Tigers with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $26.50.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Salvador Pérez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 23, or 60.5%, of those games.

The Tigers have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Detroit has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Detroit combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Royals have been victorious in 46, or 34.1%, of the 135 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 13 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+270) Nelson Velazquez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Nick Pratto 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+290) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.