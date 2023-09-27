Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Spencer Torkelson, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in the Detroit Tigers-Kansas City Royals matchup at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 172 hits with 28 doubles, 10 triples, 29 home runs, 38 walks and 93 RBI. He's also stolen 48 bases.

He's slashing .277/.319/.494 on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Sep. 26 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 at Astros Sep. 24 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Astros Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Sep. 20 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Skubal Stats

The Tigers will hand the ball to Tarik Skubal (7-3) for his 15th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Skubal will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Skubal Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Sep. 21 7.0 2 0 0 10 1 at Angels Sep. 15 7.0 3 1 1 9 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 9 5.0 2 0 0 9 1 at White Sox Sep. 3 7.0 5 2 2 7 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 6.0 4 3 2 9 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 34 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs, 65 walks and 91 RBI (137 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .234/.314/.444 on the season.

Torkelson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a walk and five RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Sep. 26 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 at Athletics Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Athletics Sep. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 21 1-for-5 2 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 115 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .288/.346/.490 slash line on the season.

Carpenter has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with three doubles and a walk.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Sep. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Sep. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0

