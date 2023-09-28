Bobby Witt Jr. -- hitting .282 with a double, two triples, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has 172 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .494, both of which lead Kansas City hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

Witt Jr. has had a hit in 103 of 153 games this season (67.3%), including multiple hits 50 times (32.7%).

In 28 games this year, he has hit a long ball (18.3%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).

Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 59 games this season (38.6%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (12.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 75 times this year (49.0%), including 16 games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 78 .293 AVG .260 .325 OBP .313 .540 SLG .447 36 XBH 31 18 HR 11 58 RBI 35 51/16 K/BB 68/22 18 SB 30

Tigers Pitching Rankings