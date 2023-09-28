The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (hitting .282 in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, a home run, four walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has 172 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .494, both of which are tops among Kansas City hitters this season.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 92nd in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 67.3% of his games this season (103 of 153), with at least two hits 50 times (32.7%).

Looking at the 153 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 28 of them (18.3%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 38.6% of his games this season (59 of 153), with more than one RBI 19 times (12.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 49.0% of his games this year (75 of 153), with two or more runs 16 times (10.5%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 78 .293 AVG .260 .325 OBP .313 .540 SLG .447 36 XBH 31 18 HR 11 58 RBI 35 51/16 K/BB 68/22 18 SB 30

Tigers Pitching Rankings