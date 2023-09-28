Dairon Blanco returns to action for the Kansas City Royals versus Tarik Skubal and the Detroit TigersSeptember 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on September 17 against the Astros) he went 0-for-2.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

  • Blanco has six doubles, four triples, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .226.
  • In 22 of 40 games this year (55.0%), Blanco has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 40 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
  • Blanco has driven home a run in 12 games this year (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In nine games this year (22.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 20
.231 AVG .222
.286 OBP .310
.365 SLG .429
5 XBH 7
0 HR 2
9 RBI 8
15/4 K/BB 17/6
9 SB 8

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
  • The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (183 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up a 2.95 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .201 to his opponents.
