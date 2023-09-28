Dairon Blanco returns to action for the Kansas City Royals against Tarik Skubal and the Detroit TigersSeptember 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on September 17 against the Astros) he went 0-for-2.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: BSDET
Dairon Blanco At The Plate

  • Blanco has six doubles, four triples, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .226.
  • Blanco has gotten a hit in 22 of 40 games this season (55.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 40 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In 30.0% of his games this season, Blanco has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (7.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in nine of 40 games (22.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 20
.231 AVG .222
.286 OBP .310
.365 SLG .429
5 XBH 7
0 HR 2
9 RBI 8
15/4 K/BB 17/6
9 SB 8

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (183 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Tigers are sending Skubal (7-3) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .201 against him.
