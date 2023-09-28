Drew Waters vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .231 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Waters has gotten at least one hit in 56.8% of his games this year (50 of 88), with at least two hits 17 times (19.3%).
- In eight games this season, he has gone deep (9.1%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Waters has picked up an RBI in 26.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 88 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.285
|AVG
|.180
|.366
|OBP
|.242
|.472
|SLG
|.293
|15
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|12
|39/15
|K/BB
|66/12
|7
|SB
|9
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Skubal (7-3) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .201 batting average against him.
