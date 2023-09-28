Iowa High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dubuque County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Dubuque County, Iowa? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dubuque County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Dubuque Senior High School at Davenport West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Davenport, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Davenport North High School at Hempstead High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
