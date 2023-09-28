Kyle Isbel vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Kyle Isbel (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Tigers Player Props
|Royals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Tigers Prediction
|How to Watch Royals vs Tigers
|Royals vs Tigers Odds
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .232 with 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Isbel has gotten at least one hit in 55.8% of his games this season (48 of 86), with multiple hits 16 times (18.6%).
- He has homered in 5.8% of his games this season, and 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Isbel has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (27.9%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (8.1%).
- In 40.7% of his games this season (35 of 86), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Royals Players vs the Tigers
- Click Here for Nelson Velazquez
- Click Here for Bobby Witt Jr.
- Click Here for MJ Melendez
- Click Here for Edward Olivares
- Click Here for Maikel Garcia
- Click Here for Nick Pratto
- Click Here for Drew Waters
- Click Here for Salvador Pérez
- Click Here for Dairon Blanco
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|46
|.230
|AVG
|.235
|.255
|OBP
|.294
|.341
|SLG
|.403
|11
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|16
|22/4
|K/BB
|36/13
|4
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 2.95 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .201 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.