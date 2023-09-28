On Thursday, Kyle Isbel (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .232.

In 55.8% of his 86 games this season, Isbel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (5.8%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 27.9% of his games this year, Isbel has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40.7% of his games this year (35 of 86), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 46 .230 AVG .235 .255 OBP .294 .341 SLG .403 11 XBH 17 2 HR 3 16 RBI 16 22/4 K/BB 36/13 4 SB 3

