Kyle Isbel vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Thursday, Kyle Isbel (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Sawyer Gipson-Long. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .232.
- In 55.8% of his 86 games this season, Isbel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (5.8%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Isbel has had an RBI in 24 games this year (27.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 35 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|46
|.230
|AVG
|.235
|.255
|OBP
|.294
|.341
|SLG
|.403
|11
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|16
|22/4
|K/BB
|36/13
|4
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gipson-Long (1-0 with a 2.40 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.40, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .185 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.