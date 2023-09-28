On Thursday, Kyle Isbel (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Sawyer Gipson-Long. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long

Sawyer Gipson-Long TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .232.

In 55.8% of his 86 games this season, Isbel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (5.8%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).

Isbel has had an RBI in 24 games this year (27.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 35 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 46 .230 AVG .235 .255 OBP .294 .341 SLG .403 11 XBH 17 2 HR 3 16 RBI 16 22/4 K/BB 36/13 4 SB 3

