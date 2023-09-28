The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long

Sawyer Gipson-Long TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia leads Kansas City with an OBP of .327 this season while batting .275 with 37 walks and 56 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 126th in the league in slugging.

In 81 of 119 games this year (68.1%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (26.1%).

In four games this year, he has gone deep (3.4%, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish).

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 33.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 46 times this year (38.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.4%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 58 .317 AVG .232 .355 OBP .298 .427 SLG .300 19 XBH 9 1 HR 3 31 RBI 18 46/16 K/BB 60/21 11 SB 12

Tigers Pitching Rankings