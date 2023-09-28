MJ Melendez -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .231 with 28 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 59 walks.

Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 62.1% of his games this season (90 of 145), with at least two hits 25 times (17.2%).

He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 36 games this season (24.8%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.9% of his games this year (52 of 145), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 69 .248 AVG .213 .337 OBP .281 .404 SLG .374 23 XBH 25 9 HR 6 33 RBI 22 74/37 K/BB 95/22 3 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings