On Thursday, Nelson Velazquez (batting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Velazquez has six doubles, 17 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .227.

In 25 of 45 games this year (55.6%) Velazquez has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (17.8%).

He has homered in 35.6% of his games this season, and 10.2% of his plate appearances.

Velazquez has had an RBI in 20 games this year (44.4%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (22.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year (57.8%), including multiple runs in six games.

Home Away 21 GP 5 .276 AVG .083 .349 OBP .083 .763 SLG .333 15 XBH 1 11 HR 1 22 RBI 1 20/8 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

