The Kansas City Royals, including Nelson Velazquez (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is hitting .227 with six doubles, 17 home runs and 14 walks.

Velazquez has recorded a hit in 25 of 45 games this year (55.6%), including eight multi-hit games (17.8%).

He has gone deep in 35.6% of his games this season, and 10.2% of his trips to the dish.

Velazquez has had an RBI in 20 games this season (44.4%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (22.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 57.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Other Royals Players vs the Tigers

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 5 .276 AVG .083 .349 OBP .083 .763 SLG .333 15 XBH 1 11 HR 1 22 RBI 1 20/8 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings