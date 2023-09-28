The Kansas City Royals, including Nelson Velazquez (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Sawyer Gipson-Long and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long

Sawyer Gipson-Long TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is hitting .227 with six doubles, 17 home runs and 14 walks.

In 25 of 45 games this year (55.6%) Velazquez has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (17.8%).

Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (35.6%), and in 10.2% of his trips to the dish.

Velazquez has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 22.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 57.8% of his games this year (26 of 45), he has scored, and in six of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .353 AVG .083 .450 OBP .083 .824 SLG .333 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 5 RBI 1 4/3 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

