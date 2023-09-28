Nick Pratto vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Pratto -- with an on-base percentage of .176 in his past 10 games, 133 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Tigers Player Props
|Royals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Tigers Prediction
|How to Watch Royals vs Tigers
|Royals vs Tigers Odds
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is hitting .231 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Pratto has gotten a hit in 51 of 86 games this year (59.3%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (16.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (8.1%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Pratto has driven in a run in 25 games this year (29.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 of 86 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Royals Players vs the Tigers
- Click Here for Nelson Velazquez
- Click Here for Bobby Witt Jr.
- Click Here for MJ Melendez
- Click Here for Edward Olivares
- Click Here for Maikel Garcia
- Click Here for Kyle Isbel
- Click Here for Drew Waters
- Click Here for Salvador Pérez
- Click Here for Dairon Blanco
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.223
|AVG
|.239
|.329
|OBP
|.290
|.345
|SLG
|.368
|11
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|16
|50/18
|K/BB
|81/11
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 183 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Tigers will send Skubal (7-3) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .201 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.