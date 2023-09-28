Thursday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (74-83) and Kansas City Royals (54-103) matching up at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on September 28.

The probable starters are Tarik Skubal (7-3) for the Tigers and Jonathan Bowlan for the Royals.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Tigers 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 8-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have put together a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in two of those matchups).

The Royals have won in 46, or 34.1%, of the 135 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has a mark of 45-86 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (654 total).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.12) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule