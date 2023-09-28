Royals vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (74-83) and Kansas City Royals (54-103) matching up at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on September 28.
The probable starters are Tarik Skubal (7-3) for the Tigers and Jonathan Bowlan for the Royals.
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Tigers 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 8-2.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Royals have put together a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in two of those matchups).
- The Royals have won in 46, or 34.1%, of the 135 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Kansas City has a mark of 45-86 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Kansas City is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (654 total).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.12) in the majors this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Zack Greinke vs Lucas Giolito
|September 22
|@ Astros
|W 7-5
|Cole Ragans vs Framber Valdez
|September 23
|@ Astros
|W 3-2
|Jordan Lyles vs J.P. France
|September 24
|@ Astros
|W 6-5
|Steven Cruz vs Hunter Brown
|September 26
|@ Tigers
|L 6-3
|Zack Greinke vs Reese Olson
|September 28
|@ Tigers
|-
|Jonathan Bowlan vs Tarik Skubal
|September 28
|@ Tigers
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Sawyer Gipson-Long
|September 29
|Yankees
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Carlos Rodón
|September 30
|Yankees
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Clarke Schmidt
|October 1
|Yankees
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Michael King
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.