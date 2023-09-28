Parker Meadows and the Detroit Tigers meet Nelson Velazquez and the Kansas City Royals on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 156 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 451 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 22nd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 654 runs (just 4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.12) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.403 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jonathan Bowlan will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 26.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Home Zack Greinke Lucas Giolito 9/22/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Cole Ragans Framber Valdez 9/23/2023 Astros W 3-2 Away Jordan Lyles J.P. France 9/24/2023 Astros W 6-5 Away Steven Cruz Hunter Brown 9/26/2023 Tigers L 6-3 Away Zack Greinke Reese Olson 9/28/2023 Tigers - Away Jonathan Bowlan Tarik Skubal 9/28/2023 Tigers - Away Cole Ragans Sawyer Gipson-Long 9/29/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Lyles Carlos Rodón 9/30/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Lyles Clarke Schmidt 10/1/2023 Yankees - Home Zack Greinke Michael King

