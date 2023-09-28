On Thursday, September 28, Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (74-83) host Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (54-103) at Comerica Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Tigers as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals -105 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal - DET (7-3, 2.95 ERA) vs Jonathan Bowlan - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Royals versus Tigers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Royals (-105) in this matchup, means that you think the Royals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Salvador Pérez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored 38 times and won 23, or 60.5%, of those games.

The Tigers have a record of 23-15 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (60.5% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Tigers have a 5-2 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 46, or 34.1%, of the 135 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 45 times in 131 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 8-2.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+260) Drew Waters 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+290) Dairon Blanco 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+333) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.