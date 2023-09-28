The Detroit Tigers (74-83) host the Kansas City Royals (54-103) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The Tigers will give the ball to Tarik Skubal (7-3, 2.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jonathan Bowlan.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (7-3, 2.95 ERA) vs Bowlan - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jonathan Bowlan

Bowlan will start for the Royals, his first this season.

The 26-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

The Tigers will send Skubal (7-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 2.95 ERA this season with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across 14 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Skubal has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Tarik Skubal vs. Royals

The Royals rank 26th in MLB with 654 runs scored this season. They have a .243 batting average this campaign with 156 home runs (27th in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Royals one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-18 with three doubles, two triples and seven RBI in four innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.