On Friday, Dairon Blanco (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco has six doubles, four triples, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .229.

Blanco has gotten a hit in 23 of 41 games this season (56.1%), with multiple hits twice.

In 41 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

Blanco has had an RBI in 12 games this year (29.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In nine games this year (22.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 21 .231 AVG .227 .286 OBP .311 .365 SLG .424 5 XBH 7 0 HR 2 9 RBI 8 15/4 K/BB 18/6 9 SB 8

Yankees Pitching Rankings