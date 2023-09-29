Edward Olivares vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has 23 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .265.
- In 62.7% of his games this season (64 of 102), Olivares has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (20.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in nine games this year (8.8%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Olivares has an RBI in 26 of 102 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.8%.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|53
|.270
|AVG
|.260
|.316
|OBP
|.323
|.460
|SLG
|.425
|16
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|15
|33/8
|K/BB
|30/14
|3
|SB
|8
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (189 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees will send Rodon (3-7) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.74 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.74, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
