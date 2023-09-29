Kyle Isbel and his .351 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (75 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel has 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .233.
  • Isbel has picked up a hit in 49 of 87 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
  • He has hit a home run in 5.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 27.6% of his games this season, Isbel has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (8.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 35 games this year (40.2%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 47
.230 AVG .235
.255 OBP .293
.341 SLG .399
11 XBH 17
2 HR 3
16 RBI 16
22/4 K/BB 37/13
4 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (189 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rodon (3-7) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 5.74 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 5.74 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
