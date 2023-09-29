ACC foes will clash when the Louisville Cardinals (4-0) face the NC State Wolfpack (3-1). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Louisville vs. NC State?

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Louisville 29, NC State 28

Louisville 29, NC State 28 Louisville has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Cardinals have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter.

NC State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Wolfpack have played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 63.6%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: NC State (+3.5)



NC State (+3.5) So far this season Louisville has two victories against the spread.

The Cardinals have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

NC State has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Wolfpack have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) This season, three of Louisville's four games have gone over Friday's over/under of 55.5 points.

This season, NC State has played just one game with a combined score higher than 55.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 72.3 points per game, 16.8 points more than the over/under of 55.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Louisville

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 55 50 Implied Total AVG 35.8 42 29.5 ATS Record 2-2-0 2-0-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

NC State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 49.5 48 Implied Total AVG 29.3 28 30 ATS Record 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 0-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

