Gleyber Torres will lead the charge for the New York Yankees (81-78) on Friday, September 29, when they battle Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (54-105) at Kauffman Stadium at 8:10 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Royals have +125 odds to upset. The total is 9.5 runs for the game.

Royals vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon - NYY (3-7, 5.74 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (5-17, 6.08 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Yankees Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -150 +125 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the desire to bet on the Royals' game against the Yankees but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Royals (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to beat the Yankees with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Salvador Pérez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 89 times this season and won 49, or 55.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Yankees have a 29-14 record (winning 67.4% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Yankees were favored on the moneyline in three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 46, or 34.1%, of the 135 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 30-65 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Royals had a record of 7-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Royals vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+110) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Nelson Velazquez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+160) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.