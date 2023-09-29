Friday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (81-78) against the Kansas City Royals (54-105) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (3-7) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (5-17) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 7-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

The Royals have won in 46, or 34.1%, of the 135 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 30 times in 95 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Kansas City is the No. 25 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (657 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule