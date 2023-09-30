The No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) hit the road for an SEC showdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

Alabama is averaging 364.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks 87th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Crimson Tide rank 31st, giving up 307.5 yards per contest. With 388 total yards per game on offense, Mississippi State ranks 74th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 96th, giving up 400.3 total yards per game.

We will break down everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Alabama Mississippi State 364.8 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388 (84th) 307.5 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.3 (86th) 161.5 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.3 (83rd) 203.3 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.8 (58th) 4 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 674 passing yards for Alabama, completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 120 rushing yards (30 ypg) on 38 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has 263 rushing yards on 52 carries with two touchdowns.

Roydell Williams has carried the ball 38 times for 198 yards (49.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton's 189 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 11 times and has totaled eight catches and two touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 162 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Amari Niblack has racked up five catches for 97 yards, an average of 24.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has thrown for 979 yards on 60.7% passing while recording six touchdown passes with one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Jo'Quavious Marks, has carried the ball 63 times for 352 yards (88 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 14 passes for 105 yards.

Michael Wright has piled up 95 yards (on 10 carries) with one touchdown.

Lideatrick Griffin has collected 20 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 388 (97 yards per game). He's been targeted 25 times and has three touchdowns.

Justin Robinson has caught 12 passes and compiled 144 receiving yards (36 per game).

Zavion Thomas has racked up 108 reciving yards (27 ypg) this season.

