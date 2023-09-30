After going 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .264 with 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

In 65 of 103 games this year (63.1%) Olivares has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (20.4%).

He has hit a home run in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 103), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Olivares has an RBI in 27 of 103 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 35.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 53 .268 AVG .260 .313 OBP .323 .470 SLG .425 17 XBH 21 8 HR 3 20 RBI 15 34/8 K/BB 30/14 3 SB 8

Yankees Pitching Rankings