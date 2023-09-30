Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Iowa
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is a lot to be excited about on the Week 5 college football schedule, including the Iowa State Cyclones playing the Oklahoma Sooners that is a must-watch for football fans in Iowa.
College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week
Youngstown State Penguins at Northern Iowa Panthers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: UNI-Dome
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Drake Bulldogs at Morehead State Eagles
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Jayne Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Iowa State Cyclones at No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oklahoma (-20)
Michigan State Spartans at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Iowa (-10.5)
