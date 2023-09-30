Our projection model predicts the Iowa Hawkeyes will beat the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, September 30 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Kinnick Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Iowa vs. Michigan State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan State (+10.5) Over (36.5) Iowa 23, Michigan State 17

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hawkeyes a 78.9% chance to win.

The Hawkeyes have posted two wins against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 10.5-point favorites or more, Iowa has an ATS record of 1-1.

One of the Hawkeyes' four games this season has gone over the point total.

The point total average for Iowa games this season is 40.0, 3.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Michigan State Betting Info (2023)

The Spartans have a 25.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Spartans have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

Michigan State is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

One of the Spartans' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

Michigan State games this season have averaged a total of 49.0 points, 12.5 more than the point total in this matchup.

Hawkeyes vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa 21.3 17.0 32.5 12.0 10.0 22.0 Michigan State 23.0 23.3 23.0 23.3 -- --

