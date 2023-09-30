The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) face a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Oklahoma has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking fourth-best in scoring offense (46.8 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (8.5 points allowed per game). On the offensive side of the ball, Iowa State is bottom-25, accumulating only 308.3 total yards per game (15th-worst). On the bright side, it is dominating on defense, giving up 292.5 total yards per contest (19th-best).

Here we will dive into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Key Statistics

Iowa State Oklahoma 308.3 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 506.8 (16th) 292.5 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.8 (32nd) 83.3 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.8 (65th) 225 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 349 (6th) 3 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (7th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has recored 897 passing yards, or 224.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.7% of his passes and has tossed seven touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 11.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Cartevious Norton has run the ball 43 times for 126 yards.

Eli Sanders has collected 71 yards (on 20 carries) with one touchdown.

Jaylin Noel has registered 20 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 202 (50.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 30 times and has one touchdown.

Daniel Jackson has caught 10 passes and compiled 168 receiving yards (42 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins' 13 catches (on 22 targets) have netted him 153 yards (38.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 1,227 yards (306.8 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 78% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 58 rushing yards on 21 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Tawee Walker, has carried the ball 34 times for 176 yards (44 per game), scoring two times.

Marcus Major has carried the ball 32 times for 133 yards (33.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Andrel Anthony's leads his squad with 371 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 25 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Nic Anderson has caught eight passes for 223 yards (55.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jalil Farooq has been the target of 15 passes and compiled 10 catches for 204 yards, an average of 51 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Oklahoma or Iowa State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.