The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) take on a fellow Big Ten foe when they host the Michigan State Spartans (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa is putting up 21.3 points per game on offense (105th in the FBS), and ranks 27th on defense with 17 points allowed per game. With 377 total yards per game on offense, Michigan State ranks 81st in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 76th, allowing 371.8 total yards per game.

Below in this article, we'll provide you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on NBC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Iowa vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Iowa vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Iowa Michigan State 245.5 (129th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377 (89th) 313.8 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.8 (72nd) 118.5 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111 (112th) 127 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266 (44th) 7 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (102nd) 3 (110th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (98th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has 459 pass yards for Iowa, completing 50.6% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has 173 rushing yards on 25 carries.

This season, Jaziun Patterson has carried the ball 21 times for 104 yards (26 per game) and one touchdown.

Luke Lachey has hauled in 10 receptions for 131 yards (32.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Erick All has caught 10 passes for 116 yards (29 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Seth Anderson's four grabs have yielded 68 yards and one touchdown.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has recored 897 passing yards, or 224.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.4% of his passes and has thrown six touchdowns with three interceptions.

Nathan Carter has rushed 73 times for 369 yards, with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has racked up 31 yards (on 10 attempts) with one touchdown.

Jaron Glover has registered nine catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 203 (50.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 17 times.

Christian Fitzpatrick has caught seven passes and compiled 166 receiving yards (41.5 per game).

Tre Mosley's 23 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 157 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Iowa or Michigan State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.