The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Michigan State Spartans (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 36.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Michigan State matchup in this article.

Iowa vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Iowa City, Iowa
  • Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline
BetMGM Iowa (-12.5) 36.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Iowa (-12.5) 36.5 -490 +365 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Iowa vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

  • Iowa has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once when favored by 12.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Michigan State has won two games against the spread this year.
  • The Spartans have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000
To Win the Big Ten +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.