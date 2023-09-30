MJ Melendez vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MJ Melendez and his .425 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (112 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Yankees and Clarke Schmidt on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Tigers.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .232 with 29 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 61 walks.
- Melendez has had a hit in 91 of 146 games this season (62.3%), including multiple hits 25 times (17.1%).
- He has homered in 9.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has driven in a run in 36 games this year (24.7%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 53 games this year (36.3%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|70
|.248
|AVG
|.215
|.337
|OBP
|.288
|.404
|SLG
|.379
|23
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|6
|33
|RBI
|22
|74/37
|K/BB
|95/24
|3
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Schmidt (9-9) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.65 ERA in 155 2/3 innings pitched, with 146 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw four innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 32 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.65 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
