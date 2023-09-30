Nick Pratto -- with an on-base percentage of .171 in his past 10 games, 135 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is batting .228 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Pratto has picked up a hit in 51 of 87 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has hit a long ball in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 87), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Pratto has an RBI in 25 of 87 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32.2% of his games this season (28 of 87), with two or more runs four times (4.6%).

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 44 .223 AVG .233 .329 OBP .283 .345 SLG .358 11 XBH 12 3 HR 4 18 RBI 16 50/18 K/BB 84/11 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings