The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) and the Youngstown State Penguins (2-1) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the UNI-Dome in a clash of MVFC foes.

Northern Iowa is totaling 22.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 73rd in the FCS. On defense, the defense ranks 63rd, surrendering 27.0 points per contest. Youngstown State's offense has been dominant, piling up 35.7 points per contest (18th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 42nd by giving up 24.3 points per game.

Northern Iowa vs. Youngstown State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: UNI-Dome

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Northern Iowa vs. Youngstown State Key Statistics

Northern Iowa Youngstown State 388.0 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433.3 (60th) 328.7 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.3 (24th) 97.0 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.0 (14th) 291.0 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.3 (48th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has thrown for 864 yards (288.0 ypg) to lead Northern Iowa, completing 59.6% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Tye Edwards has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 166 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

This season, Joshua Jenkins has carried the ball 12 times for 74 yards (24.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam Schnee's team-high 305 yards as a receiver have come on 18 catches (out of 18 targets) with three touchdowns.

Sergio Morancy has put up a 165-yard season so far, hauling in 12 passes on nine targets.

Logan Wolf has racked up 10 grabs for 128 yards, an average of 42.7 yards per game.

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has thrown for 567 yards (189.0 per game) while completing 71% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 62 yards with three touchdowns.

Tyshon King has rushed 35 times for 294 yards, with five touchdowns.

Dra Rushton has taken 23 carries and totaled 77 yards with two touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver has racked up 210 receiving yards on 17 catches to pace his team so far this season.

C.J. Charleston has put together a 173-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 11 passes on 12 targets.

Max Tomczak has racked up 87 reciving yards (29.0 ypg) this season.

