Northern Iowa vs. Youngstown State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
Our projection model predicts the Northern Iowa Panthers will take down the Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday, September 30 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at UNI-Dome, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Northern Iowa vs. Youngstown State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Northern Iowa (-6.6)
|61.8
|Northern Iowa 34, Youngstown State 28
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)
- The Panthers won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.
- The Panthers and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 10 times last season.
Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)
- The Penguins have put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Penguins have not gone over a point total in one games with a set over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Penguins 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Northern Iowa
|22.3
|27.0
|17.0
|34.0
|25.0
|23.5
|Youngstown State
|35.7
|24.3
|50.0
|19.0
|7.0
|35.0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.