The Kansas City Royals will look to Bobby Witt Jr. for continued success at the plate when they square off against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 159 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Kansas City is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 669 (4.2 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Royals rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.405 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Cruz (0-0) will take the mound for the Royals, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw two innings out of the bullpen against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs without allowing a hit.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Astros W 6-5 Away Steven Cruz Hunter Brown 9/26/2023 Tigers L 6-3 Away Zack Greinke Reese Olson 9/28/2023 Tigers L 8-0 Away Jonathan Bowlan Tarik Skubal 9/28/2023 Tigers L 7-3 Away Cole Ragans Sawyer Gipson-Long 9/29/2023 Yankees W 12-5 Home Jordan Lyles Carlos Rodón 9/30/2023 Yankees - Home Steven Cruz Clarke Schmidt 10/1/2023 Yankees - Home Zack Greinke Michael King

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.