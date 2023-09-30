Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (81-79) will clash with Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (55-105) at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, September 30. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Yankees (-140). The total is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Royals vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (9-9, 4.65 ERA) vs Steven Cruz - KC (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Royals vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -140 +115 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 90 times this season and won 49, or 54.4%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Yankees have a 36-22 record (winning 62.1% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Royals have been victorious in 47, or 34.6%, of the 136 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 42 times in 120 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 7-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Royals vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U MJ Melendez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Michael Massey 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210)

Royals Futures Odds

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.