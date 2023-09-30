Bobby Witt Jr. and Gleyber Torres are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees play at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Royals vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 174 hits with 28 doubles, 10 triples, 30 home runs, 39 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen 49 bases.

He's slashed .275/.317/.493 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 29 2-for-3 2 1 3 5 0 at Tigers Sep. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Sep. 26 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 at Astros Sep. 24 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 21 doubles, 22 home runs, 19 walks and 78 RBI (136 total hits).

He has a slash line of .256/.295/.420 so far this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Sep. 29 3-for-4 1 0 3 4 at Tigers Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Sep. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Astros Sep. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Schmidt Stats

The Yankees' Clarke Schmidt (9-9) will make his 32nd start of the season.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Schmidt has made 21 starts of five or more innings in 31 chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 25 4.0 3 2 2 3 3 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 19 5.0 4 4 4 1 2 at Red Sox Sep. 14 5.1 7 4 3 3 3 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 6.1 5 3 3 6 0 at Tigers Aug. 31 4.2 6 3 3 7 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Torres Stats

Torres has 161 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 66 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .272/.345/.453 so far this season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 25 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has recorded 97 hits with 16 doubles, 37 home runs and 87 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .267/.406/.617 slash line on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 29 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 27 2-for-3 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

