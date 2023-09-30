The New York Yankees (81-79) square off against the Kansas City Royals (55-105) on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Yankees will give the ball to Clarke Schmidt (9-9, 4.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Steven Cruz.

Royals vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (9-9, 4.65 ERA) vs Cruz - KC (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Cruz

Cruz (0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.

In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the right-hander tossed two innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs without surrendering a hit.

During nine games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 5.40 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .217 to his opponents.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his nine outings this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees' Schmidt (9-9) will make his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.65 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 32 games.

He has five quality starts in 31 chances this season.

Schmidt has started 31 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 21 times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 669 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They have 1302 hits, 21st in baseball, with 159 home runs (26th in the league).

The Royals have gone 5-for-22 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI in 5 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

