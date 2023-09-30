Royals vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the New York Yankees (81-79) and Kansas City Royals (55-105) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on September 30.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (9-9) to the mound, while Steven Cruz will take the ball for the Royals.
Royals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- The Royals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those contests).
- The Royals have come away with 47 wins in the 136 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Kansas City has been victorious 42 times in 120 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Kansas City scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (669 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.16 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 24
|@ Astros
|W 6-5
|Steven Cruz vs Hunter Brown
|September 26
|@ Tigers
|L 6-3
|Zack Greinke vs Reese Olson
|September 28
|@ Tigers
|L 8-0
|Jonathan Bowlan vs Tarik Skubal
|September 28
|@ Tigers
|L 7-3
|Cole Ragans vs Sawyer Gipson-Long
|September 29
|Yankees
|W 12-5
|Jordan Lyles vs Carlos Rodón
|September 30
|Yankees
|-
|Steven Cruz vs Clarke Schmidt
|October 1
|Yankees
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Michael King
